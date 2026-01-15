January 15, 2026 at 6:35 am

Homeowner Isn’t Allowed To Demolish The Exterior Of Their Home Since It’s A Landmark, So They Do Some Strategic Interior Remodeling To Get Their Way

Imagine buying a home that is considered a landmark. That could be pretty awesome, but it’d be really annoying if the home’s landmark status meant you couldn’t remodel it the way you wanted to.

In this story, we hear about a homeowner who was in that exact situation. Instead of fighting to get a permit for construction, they decided to let mother nature help them out.

Couldnt demolish; could renovate.

There was a house in my town that was vacant and in really bad shape.

The planning department considered it a landmark and therefore they wouldn’t allow demolition but only interior renovation

So the owner did some strategic interior renovations.

So the owner began renovation by removing all interior walls and all upper story windows.

Then they mysteriously had some cash flow problems and work stopped.

The owner got their wish.

Eventually we had a bad storm and the entire structure came down.

No permits are needed to clean up storm damage.

Problem solved.

Vacant land is now usable.

That’s one creative way of getting what you want.

Here’s a way contractors try to save money on building permits.

Here’s another reason some homeowners try to call a demolition a renovation.

This is a good point.

Apparently, the tactic used in this story can really backfire.

This is another way to get rid of a house.

There are a lot of loopholes when it comes to home renovations.

