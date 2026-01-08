Homeowner Told His Neighbor He Planned To Install Bike Sheds On His Driveway, But The Entitled Neighbor Said It Was Unacceptable

There’s nothing worse than living next to neighbors who think they rule the land.

So, what would you do if a neighbor told you that you could not place small storage sheds on your own driveway because they considered themselves the senior household?

Would you back down out of respect? Or would you ignore him and stick to the plan?

In the following story, one father finds himself in this scenario and decides to proceed.

Here’s what happened.

Neighbours tried to dictate what we could have on our drive When we moved into our new house, we paid close attention to the land registry documents, which showed our boundary lines, etc. The house had very little in the way of outdoor storage, and the kids’ bikes were getting ruined outside. The property has a shared access drive that splits at the top, two spaces for our house (as per the deeds), and two for theirs.

He installed the bike sheds anyway.

I’m an easy-going person, so I said to the neighbour (an elderly, very religious couple) that we planned to put two bike sheds on our drive, small (about two feet deep and 4 feet tall) that would not cause any issues for their house, they sit below the fence line, do not block access, etc. He replied that it would not be acceptable, that as he owned the largest house then, he had final say and that they were, in his words, “The senior household.” Needless to say, we have two bike sheds on the drive, and we’ve not spoken to the neighbours since

