Neighbors Used Homeowner’s Hose Without Permission, So They Finally Shut Down The Free Access For Good

Sharing space with neighbors requires basic respect, but not everyone seems to get the memo.

One couple found themselves increasingly frustrated after enduring their neighbors’ rude behavior and constant noise.

So when they realized their neighbors had also been using their water without permission, it became the final straw in an already brewing conflict.

Keep reading for the full story!

Neighbors helping themself to our hose. My husband and I live in a duplex house. Both units mirror each other. The only difference is our side is about 50 sq ft bigger, so we have a third bedroom instead of two. Last year, a new couple moved in, and they are rude.

These neighbors make their presence known in the worst way possible.

They are very loud. They stomp and slam around so badly that they shake our side. They have also brought their dogs over to our side of the yard to let them poop. They do clean it up, but it’s gross that they bring their dog right by one of my garden patches where I’m growing food to poop when they have plenty of space on their side. They have, on several occasions, gone out of their way not to talk to us and have even flat-out ignored us when we are all outside.

Just when these homeowners thought their neighbors couldn’t get any ruder — they did.

Now it seems they are using our hose. Both sides have hookups for a hose. Since I have a few garden patches on our side of the yard, I use my hose regularly. Anyway, Tuesday night we came home late.

They suspected their neighbors were up to something fishy, but still tried to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Not only was our hose full of water, but it wasn’t even put away. My husband was livid and immediately thought it was the neighbors. I said to him, let’s just ask our landlord if he came by and used it for any reason. We saw the landlord Thursday, and he said he was not here. So my husband and I are pretty sure they did help themselves. This morning I went out, and even though the hose was in the bucket, it still had water in it.

So finally, the homeowners started putting some safeguards in place.

So this morning after I used the hose, I drained it and locked the two ends together. I found a spout cover with a lock that will be arriving tomorrow. I know this might seem minor, but we pay for water. We do our best to be conscious of the amount of water we use to keep that bill low. I can’t wait to see if they complain about the cover.

These neighbors are about as entitled as someone could get.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter found themselves in a surprisingly similar situation.

An unexpected bill is pretty much every homeowner’s nightmare.

Some people really have no problem encroaching on other people’s boundaries.

It’s disgusting how some people think they can just take advantage of others.

The hose: locked. The message: abundantly clear.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.