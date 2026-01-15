A Neighbor’s Child Destroyed Her Christmas Decorations, So A Homeowner’s Quiet Holiday Morning Turned Chaotic
Christmas cheer can disappear quickly when boundaries aren’t respected.
After discovering her holiday decorations were destroyed by the neighbor’s daughter, a fuzzy pair of pink boots became collateral damage in a very avoidable holiday mess.
Keep reading for the full story!
AITAH threw away my neighbors kids’ shoes?
I (27F) opened my front door today to see my neighbor’s daughter sprinting home from our front lawn.
I didn’t say anything or ask her what was going on because I was preoccupied with my own two kids, and I was sneaking in some Amazon packages that had their Christmas gifts.
Soon, the homeowner realized this girl was, in fact, up to no good.
About a half hour later, I was heading out to the grocery store and noticed a pair of fuzzy pink boots just left on our lawn.
I just stared and wondered how that could have been left there.
Then, as I was backing up in my car, I realized why the little (9- or 10-year-old) girl ran away.
She was in the middle of busting our Christmas decorations.
She yanked all my candy canes out of the ground.
Unfortunately, she had no proof of this.
I was so annoyed, and our camera did not catch it. My 6-year-old was so bummed about the decorations being ruined.
I didn’t feel like I could go to the neighbors because it would just be a he said, she said situation, and I have yet to meet them.
But she found another way to express her frustration.
I was so annoyed that I just threw her shoes away because I figured if it was left on my property and it’s not mine, it’s trash.
I figured this was easier than having a conversation with parents I don’t know yet, and I just hope that me opening the door on her scared her enough to not do it again.
AITAH?
Situations like this prove why security cameras are a must-have item.
Redditors chime in with their thoughts.
This commenter would have used the boots as leverage.
Two wrongs don’t make a right, but sometimes you just have to stoop to their level.
One way or another, this kid really needs to learn a lesson.
If questioned: Deny, deny, deny!
Sure, it wasn’t the most festive solution, but it was the most effective.
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.