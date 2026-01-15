January 15, 2026 at 2:35 pm

A Neighbor’s Child Destroyed Her Christmas Decorations, So A Homeowner’s Quiet Holiday Morning Turned Chaotic

by Benjamin Cottrell

little girl playing in the snow

Pexels/Reddit

Christmas cheer can disappear quickly when boundaries aren’t respected.

After discovering her holiday decorations were destroyed by the neighbor’s daughter, a fuzzy pair of pink boots became collateral damage in a very avoidable holiday mess.

AITAH threw away my neighbors kids’ shoes?

I (27F) opened my front door today to see my neighbor’s daughter sprinting home from our front lawn.

I didn’t say anything or ask her what was going on because I was preoccupied with my own two kids, and I was sneaking in some Amazon packages that had their Christmas gifts.

Soon, the homeowner realized this girl was, in fact, up to no good.

About a half hour later, I was heading out to the grocery store and noticed a pair of fuzzy pink boots just left on our lawn.

I just stared and wondered how that could have been left there.

Then, as I was backing up in my car, I realized why the little (9- or 10-year-old) girl ran away.

She was in the middle of busting our Christmas decorations.

She yanked all my candy canes out of the ground.

Unfortunately, she had no proof of this.

I was so annoyed, and our camera did not catch it. My 6-year-old was so bummed about the decorations being ruined.

I didn’t feel like I could go to the neighbors because it would just be a he said, she said situation, and I have yet to meet them.

But she found another way to express her frustration.

I was so annoyed that I just threw her shoes away because I figured if it was left on my property and it’s not mine, it’s trash.

I figured this was easier than having a conversation with parents I don’t know yet, and I just hope that me opening the door on her scared her enough to not do it again.

AITAH?

Situations like this prove why security cameras are a must-have item.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter would have used the boots as leverage.

Screenshot 2025 12 23 at 1.06.15 PM A Neighbor’s Child Destroyed Her Christmas Decorations, So A Homeowners Quiet Holiday Morning Turned Chaotic

Two wrongs don’t make a right, but sometimes you just have to stoop to their level.

Screenshot 2025 12 23 at 1.06.46 PM A Neighbor’s Child Destroyed Her Christmas Decorations, So A Homeowners Quiet Holiday Morning Turned Chaotic

One way or another, this kid really needs to learn a lesson.

Screenshot 2025 12 23 at 1.07.25 PM A Neighbor’s Child Destroyed Her Christmas Decorations, So A Homeowners Quiet Holiday Morning Turned Chaotic

If questioned: Deny, deny, deny!

Screenshot 2025 12 23 at 1.08.26 PM A Neighbor’s Child Destroyed Her Christmas Decorations, So A Homeowners Quiet Holiday Morning Turned Chaotic

Sure, it wasn’t the most festive solution, but it was the most effective.

