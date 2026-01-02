His Sister Kept Taunting Him For Wanting To Get Married, And Yet He Helped Her Out When She Needed Financial Assistance

Sometimes it is okay to say no to family!

AITA- for following my Sister’s request I (32M) have been getting ready for my wedding in 2027. My fiancé and I have been on good terms with both groups of the family. Besides one section.

My sister (37F), has had a habit of biting the hands that feed her. There are, to say the least, many examples. Now at my engagement party two months ago my sister and her boyfriend made some comments. Along the lines of marriage is a scam, you are just signing up to give away half your money, just do “common-law marriage.” Other things that bothered me but I don’t need to rehash. My favorite being the “50 greatest divorce songs” CD as the only engagement gift. Which is fine since we said we didn’t need anything with the holidays coming up but to see our families together for the party.

So when we were discussing Christmas my sister (who hadn’t attended a family Christmas in seven years) mentioned wanting money and even made the comment that “those who are financially secure enough to waste money on a wedding should be thankful to support us.” Well, she has also been requesting to go by her boyfriend’s last name. Her state doesn’t allow common-law marriages. She even has her professional information labeled with his last name. So you would assume, she already has a bank by that last name as well?

Now I am a kind and charitable person, so I sent her some money, via check, paid to her but with her boyfriend’s last name, as she requested we all do. For some reason…. The bank refused to cash it. Who’d have guessed that a bank requires the correct legal name to cash a check?

Now she’s mad that I knowingly sent it with the wrong name. Am I an AH for sending the check to her the first time as she requested, with the name she uses professionally. Obviously I am going to send the money correctly, I’m not a complete monster. Well that and it’s for my niece’s swim classes and I like my niece.

