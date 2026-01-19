Hotel Worker Gets Customer Snark When She Corrects The Days He Gave Her, But He Eventually Returns And Admits He Got The Dates Wrong

When someone has a fragile ego, they’ll get their back up over nothing. No one knows this better than customer service workers.

Check out how this can come back and bite a customer.

I know when I’m staying, okay!

About a week ago this guy calls to make a reservation. He’s supposed to be with a group, so I look up what groups we have for the weekend he asked for. There’s nothing.

Yet he’s an arrogant character.

I asked him if he had his dates correct. He insists he has the right dates. I tell him that we don’t have a group for those days. He insists that he is traveling on those dates specifically. I told him that if he was traveling on those days he wouldn’t be getting the team negotiated rate, because it wasn’t available for that weekend. He was upset, but he made a reservation anyway and said that he’d be speaking to the coaches and asked for my name, so he could “mention” me.

This is where the guy should eat crow, but does he?

Fast forward to this morning, I get a call saying he needs to change a reservation because he used the wrong dates. This is a regular thing so I go into the computer to fix it. It was the guy. I didn’t want to take too much of a victory lap, but I did mention that I was the one who made the reservation and asked if he had mentioned me when he asked the coach about the dates. To which he had very little to say apart from thanking me for making the changes to his reservation. Anyway, I was right.

