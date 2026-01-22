Husband Stopped Spending Time With A Couple After The Wife Repeatedly Ignored Him In Conversations, But His Own Wife Is Still Friends With Them

With some people, there comes a point when being polite almost feels like you’re letting them disrespect you.

Imagine someone repeatedly ignored you in conversations and even walked away mid-sentence a few times. How would you handle it? Would you confront them directly? Or would you keep finding ways to avoid the person?

In the following story, a husband finds himself in this situation with his wife’s friend. Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH – For avoiding a couple after the wife repeatedly ignores me in conversation. My wife and I are friends with another couple who have two kids (we have 1), and their youngest is the same age as our child. Because of this, our families (used to) see each other pretty often. Over the years, I have noticed a pattern where the wife will sometimes completely ignore me during group conversations. I don’t mean disagreeing or changing the subject. I mean, I will make a normal (non-controversial comment, and she won’t respond at all, sometimes even walking away mid-conversation.

Then, he saw her do it to someone else.

I’ve never said anything offensive (at least not intentionally), and this has happened enough times to feel deliberate. The most recent was at their youngest’s 3rd birthday. A few times during the party, I was in the same small group chatting, made a comment, and was ignored again. What stood out to me that day was that she happened to do the same thing to her sister in law, who I’m pretty sure she doesn’t get along with. That made me feel like this wasn’t accidental/me misreading things.

He avoids going around them, now.

I didn’t cause a scene or confront her, but I decided afterwards I didn’t want to put myself in that situation again, where I feel overtly dismissed like that. Since then, I have been avoiding spending time with this couple. The issue is that it’s becoming more noticeable because my wife still spends time with her friend and the kids, while I’ve been opting out. I’m not asking my wife to stop being friends with her, but I also don’t feel obligated to keep showing up somewhere I feel ignored. AITA?

Eek! There could be a lot of reasons for that behavior.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think is going on here.

This person suggests asking his wife.

Here’s someone who thinks he should suck it up.

Yet another person who suggests he ask his wife.

For this reader, nothing is going to change.

He should act like an adult and find other people to talk to when she’s around.

It’s not that hard to avoid someone and still be around them.

