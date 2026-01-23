‘I failed math every single year.’ – An Adult Who Didn’t Learn How To Do Basic Math In School Is Giving It A Shot Now

If you feel left behind even for one day in school growing up, it can be hard to catch up to your peers.

In fact, some people never get on the level with their classmates and they never grasp the skills that eluded them.

A woman named Aaliyah posted a video on TikTok where she talked to a teacher and admitted that she never figured out how to properly multiply and divide numbers when she was a kid and that she still doesn’t understand it.

Aaliyah talked to a teacher and she wrote in the video’s text overlay, “One day in 3rd grade my teacher showed the class how to divide and multiply.”

She added, “For whatever reason by the end of the day I still didn’t have it down. Everyone moved on to long division, multiplication, and algebra. I snuck through the cracks because I multiplied in my head using addition.”

Aaliyah then wrote, “I remember for every timed multiplication or division test we got 100% on, we would get a topping for our ice cream sundaes at our end-of-unit party. The day the party came I watched the teacher call up the names of the students who earned 5 ice cream toppings… 4 etc…and lastly my name was called and I was the only one who was just allowed to have one singular scoop of vanilla ice cream.”

The TikTokker said that she never got any better at math as her school career progressed and she ended up getting into trouble at school.

She continued, “When high school came around, I failed math every single year.”

Aaliyah decided she wanted to finally learn these math skills and she went to see a teacher.

She said she’s going to try her best and she wrote, “I decided I would rather try and fail, rather than being stagnant my entire life because I didn’t try hard enough.”

In the video’s caption, Aaliyah wrote, “Trying my best.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

It’s never too late to learn something new!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁