‘I miss real faces on screen.’ – A Movie Fan Asked Why So Many Hollywood Actresses Have Plastic Surgery These Days

Do you remember when actresses had “real faces”?

A woman named Faith asked that question on TikTok after she noticed how different today’s actresses look compared to Hollywood leading ladies in past years.

Faith said she was watching the 1988 movie Scrooged and she noticed something about actress Karen Allen’s face.

The TikTokker said, “What happened to all the faces? This is her real face. This is a very real, like, smile lines around the eyes, a gummy smile. And I’m not saying that is a bad thing. I think she has a beautiful smile.”

Faith showed photos of different actresses from history and said, “This group of women has some of the most prolific acting credits of all time, and all of them look like real people.”

Faith railed against actresses who’ve opted to have plastic surgery and said, “We expect our actresses nowadays to look like supermodels.”

Faith added, “Our faces are our stories. They are what’s passed down to us through generations. And if your face can’t move and you look like everyone else, what story are you telling?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I miss real faces on screen.”

Things sure have changed in Hollywood…

