Devices At The Office Seem To Have Minds Of Their Own, And Then An Helpful Employee Figures Out What’s Going On

The cursed office Im not in IT currently, but I have a good relationship with IT at CurrentCompany and sometimes i help them solve issues in my department. At some point during 2020 our IT realized that remote desktoping into work computers was too convenient for users and gave us all terrible laptops to work from home that came with Bluetooth keyboards and mice.

I’m told theres 2% a week failure rate. We work in quasi-open offices. which is to say large rooms housing ~10 people each, but not a fully open environment. At one point a conference happened where everyone involved had to bring their laptops with them. They left their peripherals at their desks and just used the built in trackpads and keyboards. Once they returned, they started noticing strange issues. Their mouse would move on their own and their keyboard would type on their own. It would only happen in one specific office and not in others. So they called IT. It couldn’t identify the issue and asked if I know something about it. I didn’t but i went to check it out anyway.

As I wasn’t focused on the “affected” machines, I noticed that the inputs are identical to what other colleagues are typing. The left over peripherals had managed to pair themselves in such a way that every item was controlling at least two computers at once. IT spent an hour manually unpairing everything and repairing correct devices to lift the curse of that office. And now i always turn off Bluetooth devices when i step away from the desk.

