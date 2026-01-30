If You’ve Ever Wanted Videos Of Cats And Dogs Surfing Down Stairs… You’ve Come To The Right Post
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m about to make a bold prediction…the videos you’re about to watch are gonna brighten your day!
A TikTok page called TailBitPets features all kinds of funny animal videos and the ones below feature pets surfing down stairs in baskets.
I mean, what else do you need in life?!?!
This cat took off down the stairs and the video’s caption, reads, “He takes it up himself and launches down the stairs every day.”
Look at him go!
@tailbitpets
he takes it up himself and launches down the stairs everyday 🤣 #funnypets #funnymoments #cats #catsoftiktok #funnyvideos
Another video showed a different cat stair surfin’ and the caption reads, “If this isn’t evidence that cast will become our overlords, I don’t know what is.”
@tailbitpets
If this isn’t evidence that cat will become our overlords idk what is.. #catsoftiktok #funnyvideos #cats #funnypets #funnymoments
♬ Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix) – Dominik Hauser
Another kitty took the plunge and the text overlay on the video reads, “He helps me with laundry.”
@tailbitpets
does your cat help your with the laundry too? 😭😂 #catsoftiktok #cats #funnypets #funnyvideos #funny
And then a dog gave it a shot!
As the caption told viewers, “This did not go as planned.”
@tailbitpets
This did not go as planned #funnymoments #funnyvideos #funnydog #chihuahua #dog
These pets are rippin’ it up!
