If You’ve Ever Wanted Videos Of Cats And Dogs Surfing Down Stairs… You’ve Come To The Right Post

by Matthew Gilligan

cats riding baskets down stairs

I’m about to make a bold prediction…the videos you’re about to watch are gonna brighten your day!

A TikTok page called TailBitPets features all kinds of funny animal videos and the ones below feature pets surfing down stairs in baskets.

I mean, what else do you need in life?!?!

This cat took off down the stairs and the video’s caption, reads, “He takes it up himself and launches down the stairs every day.”

Look at him go!

Another video showed a different cat stair surfin’ and the caption reads, “If this isn’t evidence that cast will become our overlords, I don’t know what is.”

Another kitty took the plunge and the text overlay on the video reads, “He helps me with laundry.”

And then a dog gave it a shot!

As the caption told viewers, “This did not go as planned.”

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

These pets are rippin’ it up!

