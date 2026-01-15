IT Employee Faced A Hilariously Inefficient HR Process, But They Quietly Looked The Other Way And Enjoyed The Absurdity

Every IT job comes with its fair share of head-scratching moments.

In this case, one HR manager managed to turn a simple screenshot request into a wildly inefficient process that no one dared question.

Keep reading for the full story!

HR love their paperwork… Having worked as 2nd Line Support for a call centre, I’ve seen some stuff. And by “stuff,” I mean STUFF, man.

There’s one story that sticks out in this IT person’s ,mind.

One particular case stands out in my memory for being endearing more than anything. I don’t know if it’s because of their general incoherence, ineptitude, or some weird hoodoo, but we used to get a lot of tickets from our HR department.

In a way, they didn’t mind the chaos.

I’d always look forward to the ones from the HR manager, however, because whenever we asked her to provide details of whatever error she’d received, she had a very specific process.

Her methods were questionable to say the least.

She’d take a screen grab, paste it into Word, print the document, scan the document she just printed, and then attach the resulting PDF to the ticket.

But her good attitude let her get away with it.

To be fair, she was always so nice that we didn’t have the heart to call her out on it. I like to think she was actually pretty canny and just doing it to look busy. 😉

A little busywork never hurt anyone!

What did Reddit think?

In this day and age, inefficiency is an act of rebellion.

Working in IT, the only constant is chaos.

It’s hard to be mad when she was always so nice about it.

Sure, it was wildly ineffective, but it worked in its own strange way.

Efficiency isn’t everything!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.