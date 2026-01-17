January 17, 2026 at 2:48 am

‘It’s based on what they like and wanted.’ – A Boss Gave His Employees Very Thoughtful And Expensive Christmas Presents, And People Are Loving It

by Matthew Gilligan

Hooray for this!

A TikTokker named Lorann posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers some of the really nice presents that her boss gave to workers in her office.

Lorann walked through her office and showed viewers what her co-workers got from the boss for Christmas.

One employee got cash and one got a 75-inch TV.

Another worker got a Nintendo Switch and a Bluetooth speaker.

But wait, there’s more!

Lorann kept walking through the office and there were even more goodies!

One worker got a mini humidor for cigars, another employee got a sewing machine, and one got a fancy suitcase.

Other workers got such items as an ice machine and a slushy maker by Ninja.

This is awesome!

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question?

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker had a lot to say.

What a great boss!

Bravo!

