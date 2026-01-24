Joining An HOA Board Can Be A Fun Way To Get To Know Your Neighbors, But What Would You Do If You Uncovered Massive Fraud?

After moving into a new neighborhood that had an HOA, this TikToker decided to run to be on the board to see if she could help out and to meet new people.

What she didn’t expect was to uncover some massive fraud. She told her story in a video.

Her video began with her saying, “I ran for my HOA board as a joke, and I’m pretty sure I’m about to be kicked off because I just caught them embezzling money, and now I’m going to tell you about it.”

Wow, that is a very serious accusation.

She jumps right into the story, saying, “So, the other day I was looking through some cleaning receipts and I was like, ‘This is not adding up, like we’re ordering enough cleaning supplies to supply an NFL stadium for an entire season. This is weird. Why are we spending like $18,000 a month on cleaning supplies? It’s a condo.’ When I called them out, they were totally dismissing it.”

Wow, $18,000 a month is a ton of money. That is serious jail time if someone is convicted.

She brought it up at a board meeting, which she recorded, and she explains what happened: “She cut me off. I accused them of embezzlement, and suddenly Anne’s like, ‘Wait, let’s talk about something else.'”

That is definitely suspicious.

She finishes the video by saying, “I think I may be kicked off the board, though, for real. I don’t think they are going to keep me on the board after I accuse them of a federal crime.”

That is a very serious situation; she needs to go to the police if she actually has evidence.

I hope she is documenting everything and taking steps to protect herself.

Watch the full video to see it for yourself. She seems very confident that she caught the HOA doing something bad.

You can see the video here:

The people in the comments love the story and want to know how it turns out.

Here is a forensic accountant, and he loves it.

Oh, this commenter makes a really good point.

I wouldn’t be surprised, HOA’s are the worst.

Avoid an HOA at all costs.

