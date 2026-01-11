January 11, 2026 at 11:35 am

Lady Keeps Calling A Wrong Number And Mistakes Them For A Grocery Store, So The Receiver Starts Taking Her Order And Telling Her That They’ll Deliver

by Sarrah Murtaza

Sometimes pranking annoying people isn’t too bad!

This girl shares how a lady kept calling her because she had the wrong number.

Check out the full story.

Wrong Number Lady

This was back in the late seventies.

I was a kid, and had just gotten home from school. Obviously it was before caller id, most everyone had rotary phones.

This is where it gets funny…

We had a local grocery store called Sherman’s Grocery. Apparently my parent’s phone number was very close to their number.

When our phone rang I answered it. There was a little old lady that said she needed to place an order for pickup (Sherman’s would bag up orders for people back then like some stores today).

She was not expecting that…

I was polite but interrupted her and said she had the wrong number. She hung up and called right back and asked “Is this Sherman’s”? I said no ma’am, you still have the wrong number.

She called two more times and I told her wrong number. When she called one more time I answered “ Sherman’s, can I help you”? She placed her order and wanted to know when it would be ready.

UH OH!

I told her if she left right now it will be ready when she arrives. To this day I would have loved to be in that grocery store when she showed up.

Was it juvenile? Hell yes.

I was ten years old, and the old broad wouldn’t listen.

Sue me.

YIKES! That was funny!

Why would the lady continue calling on a number that’s wrong?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares how their phone number got confused with someone else’s number.

This user shares their experience when their number got mixed up.

This user suggests a simple solution for this problem!

Something very similar has happened with this user as well!

This user shares the funniest story in the lot!

Someone’s being really funny here!

