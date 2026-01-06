Lawyer Saw A Family’s Charity Christmas List That Included Only Extravagant Items, So He Immediately Wanted To Withdraw His Participation

A Charity Christmas wish list is supposed to be for less fortunate families.

This lawyer saw his “adopted” family’s list, and it included expensive items he couldn’t even afford to buy for himself.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITAH when charity Christmas List made me want to withdraw I’m (27M) a lawyer, and I always do a charity Christmas program where we “adopt” families and provide them with necessities and small gifts they put on a list with the church. The list is formatted to include a column for shoe and clothing sizes, as this is the main goal. This year, we received a family that included the mother, which was odd but understandable. This family of 7 (a mom and 6 kids with 4 over 16) all asked for lists that exclude clothing or limit to really expensive stuff only.

The items in the charity wish list are too extravagant.

The kids all asked for “iPhone, iPad, drone with camera, e-bike, or e-scooter.” The 4 kids over 16 all asked for things in addition to these items that included “von Dutch clothing and Jordan’s specifically, not off-brand.” The mom asked for a Target gift card, which is not our cheapest local grocery store. The mom didn’t only ask for a Target gift card. This was in addition to fashion nova bodysuits, waxing kits, skincare kits, and Stanley cups. I can’t afford to buy half of this stuff for myself. It’s possible that some members of my church are able to do this stuff, but I simply couldn’t afford any of their lists. I want to withdraw, because I feel like I can’t get what they want, and I’m also a little aggravated because of the situation. AITAH?

Simple clothes and shoes are okay, but this is ridiculous!

