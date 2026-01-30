Long-Distance Boyfriend Was Asked To Write A Simple Birthday Card As A Gift, But He Delivered A Beautiful, Five-Foot Love Letter Instead

Long-distance relationships often thrive on thoughtful gestures that help bridge the miles.

When one devoted boyfriend agreed to write his girlfriend a heartfelt birthday card, he took her request a little too literally — setting the stage for a surprise gift she wouldn’t soon forget.

Girlfriend wants a birthday card? No problem! My girlfriend and I have been in a long-distance relationship for three years now. We talk every day and try to visit each other fairly often. Her birthday is coming up soon, so I will be flying out to celebrate with her.

They usually have a routine when it comes to exchanging gifts.

Typically, I give her handmade birthday and anniversary gifts, and she seems to really enjoy them. Once in a while, I buy her gifts as well, especially if I know she has her eye on something. Regardless of the gift type, she’s always been extremely thankful and appreciative.

This year, she wanted something different.

However… recently, she asked me to write her a card in addition to any gift I give her. I’ve written letters to her on computer paper in the past, but she wanted me to write it in a “Hallmark-style” card so she could preserve it in a binder alongside other cards from family and friends. So, just as she requested, I wrote her a card.

But there was one big catch.

Unfortunately, I don’t think she’ll be able to store it in her binder. The card I bought is one of those gigantic, oversized cards, and the content inside of it spans across several pages—over five feet long. Luckily, she enjoys long letters. I just hope she can figure out how to store it all!

What an amazing partner.

Long-distance relationships can be hard, but rewarding too!

She asked for a card, and he delivered — just on a scale no binder was prepared for.

His devotion was just too big to contain!

