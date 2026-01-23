Magician Zach King’s Jenga Board Illusion Is Pretty Wild

If you don’t follow illusionist Zach King on TikTok, are you really even living?

I’d venture to say the answer to that question is NO…

Because his videos are awesome!

This viral video starts by showing King playing Jenga with singer and actress Arden Cho.

Zach and Arden were playing Jengo on a table.

Zach took a piece out of the Jenga tower and said, “I’ll show you how it’s done. Your next move is gonna be tough.”

Suddenly, the Jenga pile was HUGE and behind them in the room…

And then the big pieces fell on them!

The two got up a few seconds later.

Arden laughed and said, “Oh, I’m golden.”

That was cool!

Take a look at the video.

Viewers spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker was impressed.

And this individual spoke up.

How the heck did he do that?!?!

