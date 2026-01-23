January 23, 2026 at 8:55 am

Magician Zach King’s Jenga Board Illusion Is Pretty Wild

by Matthew Gilligan

a couple playing jenga

TikTok/@zachking

If you don’t follow illusionist Zach King on TikTok, are you really even living?

I’d venture to say the answer to that question is NO…

Because his videos are awesome!

This viral video starts by showing King playing Jenga with singer and actress Arden Cho.

a couple playing jenga

TikTok/@zachking

Zach and Arden were playing Jengo on a table.

Zach took a piece out of the Jenga tower and said, “I’ll show you how it’s done. Your next move is gonna be tough.”

a couple playing jenga

TikTok/@zachking

Suddenly, the Jenga pile was HUGE and behind them in the room…

And then the big pieces fell on them!

The two got up a few seconds later.

Arden laughed and said, “Oh, I’m golden.”

That was cool!

a couple playing jenga

TikTok/@zachking

Take a look at the video.

@zachking

Game night w/ @arden_cho

♬ original sound – Zach King

Viewers spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 1.52.14 PM Magician Zach Kings Jenga Board Illusion Is Pretty Wild

Another TikTokker was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 1.52.43 PM Magician Zach Kings Jenga Board Illusion Is Pretty Wild

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 1.53.05 PM Magician Zach Kings Jenga Board Illusion Is Pretty Wild

How the heck did he do that?!?!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter