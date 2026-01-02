Parent Agrees To Give A Ride To One Of His Son’s Friends From Soccer, But When The Kid’s Dad Is At The Game, He Lets Him Take The Kid Home Instead

Carpooling can often work out really well, but when there’s a miscommunication, it can be pretty dramatic.

What would you do if the plan was for you to take your son and his friend home from their soccer game, but one of the child’s parents ended up showing up at the game?

Would you still take the friend home, or would you let the parent take their own child home?

In this story, one dad was in this exact situation, and according to his wife, he made the wrong decision.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for “letting” a kid go home with his actual parent? I was asked last minute to give a ride to a child on my son’s soccer team by my wife and the child’s mother, Dana. She is a single mom who’s friends with my wife and they have a weekly ride sharing system that works for her and my wife. Since my wife is out of town I agreed with no issue to take the kid to the game. In the past when I’ve taken him he’s gotten picked up back at our house after the game or practice by Dana.

But the child’s dad was at the game.

This time at the game, Dana’s ex (Jay) arrived toward the end. I know him from their time together and while I’ve heard terrible things about him through my wife, most of it is relationship stuff between them, and I’ve never had an issue personally with him. Dana’s mother was having a casual convo with him which I interrupted to ask if he Jay was taking the kid home. He said yes. The grandmother didn’t object, she just asked me to tell her daughter that her phone battery had died.

His wife was furious.

When I get home my wife is irate saying I left the child with an abuser and how could I allow him to take the kid? She said I was irresponsible and was potentially putting the kid in danger or allowing him to be kidnapped. I think at most this is a misunderstanding but my wife says I am in the wrong. AITA for not being more aware of the ride arrangements and plan for the child getting home?

I don’t know enough about the ex husband to know if he would actually abuse the child or kidnap him or if OP’s wife was just being dramatic.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person makes a good point.

He knew enough about the guy that he should’ve thought twice.

Everyone agrees that he really messed up.

Failing at carpooling is possible.

