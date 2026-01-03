Customer Called Out A Stranger Who Left Her Cart In The Parking Lot, But Then She Demanded To Speak To “His Manager”

Some people think it’s okay to leave shopping carts in the parking lot. It’s not.

This man was waiting in his car when a woman left her cart wedged between their vehicles.

He decided to return it himself, but a heated exchange followed in the parking lot.

Put your cart back lady I (20M) took my friend to the grocery store today and waited for him in the car. While I was sitting there, the woman parked next to me decided to just push her cart between our cars and leave it there. Well, that doesn’t sit right with me. If you give even one half of one crap, you can find a cart return somewhere nearby.

This young man got out of his car and returned the lady’s cart.

In our circumstance, there was one less than 30 feet away. So I got out of my car and grabbed her cart to take it back. I also flipped her the bird. Well, I put her cart back and turned around to see her approaching me.

He and the lady got into an argument.

She asked me if I flipped her off. I said, “Yeah, because you didn’t put your cart back, and it’s literally the easiest thing in the world.” She started lecturing me about respect and the unacceptability of flipping people off. Next thing I know, she’s telling me to come along with her so we can go find my manager.

He told her he doesn’t work for the store.

Well, I obviously don’t work here. I’m not wearing a company uniform. In fact, I’m wearing sweats and an old T-shirt with holes in it. I very bluntly stated that I don’t work here. The look on her face was priceless.

She asked if his parents taught him respect, and he answered her cleverly.

She no longer had any way to make me atone for my egregious sin. She stuttered on her words for a second before asking me if I had parents who ever taught me respect. I responded, “Obviously, I do. They taught me enough respect to put my shopping cart back.”

She quickly went back to her car.

Well, she had no clue how to respond to it. She shuffled back to her car. She left me feeling proud. It was a small victory against the jerks.

Part of showing respect is returning your shopping cart to the store.

