January 17, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Man Delivered To A Beloved Elderly Woman Who Didn’t Answer The Door, So Now He’s Worried That Something Bad Might Have Happened To Her

by Heide Lazaro

Man delivering pizza to a house

Pexels/Reddit

Regular routines can reveal unexpected worries.

The following story involves a delivery guy who often served an elderly customer who never tipped much.

But she was always sweet and shared stories about her grandchildren.

On this particular delivery, he’s worried something bad might have happened to her.

Read the story below to find out.

Had to request a welfare check this morning

We have a regular customer who I had to request a welfare check on this morning.

She is the sweetest old lady that we deliver to.

Maybe 75 to 80 years old.

She never tips well, but no one cares.

Meet Sarah…

She’s in a wheelchair and has the cutest little Corgi named Frazier.

She always tells us about her great-grandchildren and how well they are doing.

I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say her name on this site, so for privacy I’ll call her Sarah.

She orders pizza three or four times a week, always the same thing.

This man rang the doorbell and called her name, but she didn’t answer.

This is the first time she has not answered the door in the two years that I have been there.

I called her twice, no answer, and even walked in the front door to see if she was there.

I didn’t want to go wandering around her house.

So I just went back out the front door, closed it, and called dispatch.

He’s worried something might have happened to her.

I hope she’s all right.

But all I can imagine is her somewhere in her house.

Having fallen down and not been able to get back up.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares their honest opinion,

Screenshot 2025 12 22 at 6.01.44 PM Man Delivered To A Beloved Elderly Woman Who Didnt Answer The Door, So Now Hes Worried That Something Bad Might Have Happened To Her

I hope she’s okay, says this one.

Screenshot 2025 12 22 at 6.02.00 PM Man Delivered To A Beloved Elderly Woman Who Didnt Answer The Door, So Now Hes Worried That Something Bad Might Have Happened To Her

This user advises calling the cops.

Screenshot 2025 12 22 at 6.02.21 PM Man Delivered To A Beloved Elderly Woman Who Didnt Answer The Door, So Now Hes Worried That Something Bad Might Have Happened To Her

People admire his kindness.

Screenshot 2025 12 22 at 6.03.11 PM Man Delivered To A Beloved Elderly Woman Who Didnt Answer The Door, So Now Hes Worried That Something Bad Might Have Happened To Her

Finally, sad but sweet.

Screenshot 2025 12 22 at 6.03.45 PM Man Delivered To A Beloved Elderly Woman Who Didnt Answer The Door, So Now Hes Worried That Something Bad Might Have Happened To Her

Once you build a connection, it stops feeling like just another delivery.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter