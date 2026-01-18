Man Delivered To A Beloved Elderly Woman Who Didn’t Answer The Door, So Now He’s Worried That Something Bad Might Have Happened To Her

Regular routines can reveal unexpected worries.

The following story involves a delivery guy who often served an elderly customer who never tipped much.

But she was always sweet and shared stories about her grandchildren.

On this particular delivery, he’s worried something bad might have happened to her.

Read the story below to find out.

Had to request a welfare check this morning We have a regular customer who I had to request a welfare check on this morning. She is the sweetest old lady that we deliver to. Maybe 75 to 80 years old. She never tips well, but no one cares.

Meet Sarah…

She’s in a wheelchair and has the cutest little Corgi named Frazier. She always tells us about her great-grandchildren and how well they are doing. I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say her name on this site, so for privacy I’ll call her Sarah. She orders pizza three or four times a week, always the same thing.

This man rang the doorbell and called her name, but she didn’t answer.

This is the first time she has not answered the door in the two years that I have been there. I called her twice, no answer, and even walked in the front door to see if she was there. I didn’t want to go wandering around her house. So I just went back out the front door, closed it, and called dispatch.

He’s worried something might have happened to her.

I hope she’s all right. But all I can imagine is her somewhere in her house. Having fallen down and not been able to get back up.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares their honest opinion,

I hope she’s okay, says this one.

This user advises calling the cops.

People admire his kindness.

Finally, sad but sweet.

Once you build a connection, it stops feeling like just another delivery.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.