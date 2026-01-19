Tenant Finds Out That His Former Roommate Is Taking Advantage Of Her Boyfriend’s Generosity, So He Gathers Evidence And Let’s It All Out

If you had a friend who was cheating on her boyfriend, would you tell the boyfriend or mind your own business?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he decides to tell the boyfriend. Now, he’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For telling my (29M) friend’s bf that she (23F) had been taking advantage of him because she did the same thing to me? To understand the full scope of the situation, there needs to be some context on how my ex-friend took advantage of me before her current bf. My friend, Apple moved in with me. With the exception that she would not only sign the lease for the apartment. But I also drafted my own roommate agreement and had her sign that too just in case.

Uh-oh!

Not long after Apple moved in, the restaurant we both served at shut down. Ngl we both saw this coming from like 10 miles away. I already secured a different position at another job. Apple was not so lucky. I would leave for work while Apple would stay home and apply for jobs online. But she could never really find anything on the account that she didn’t have a car.

Apple’s boyfriend sounds like a good guy.

Enter current bf. He was very respectful and a pretty cool guy, so I’ll just call him Res. Tensions were rising between Apple and I. We were arguing almost every day. So following the advice of a close friend of mine who mediated several of our arguments. Apple moved out of my place and in with Res. Leaving me in a really tight spot financially. But Res empathized with me by paying me back in Apple’s stead. How I wish that was the end.

Apple and her boyfriend moved away.

Idk why but Apple believed that we were square. At best, I kept her at arm’s length. Several months later, Apple & Res moved to a bigger city and here’s were the meat of this post is about. Apple still kept in touch with me while Res got a better and higher paying job. Apple, still has yet to find a new job and uses excuse after excuse to not have or find one. “There’s only 1 car between us.” “I need my driver’s license to work anywhere.” “I can’t find anything within walking distance.” “Remote jobs in my area aren’t hiring.”

Apple really messed up.

While Apple was home alone most days. She told me that she downloaded some dating app and made “friends.” Res was “ignoring” her and, “beginning to feel more like a roommate than a bf.” So after a lot of thought and some screenshotted evidence. I sent it to Res explaining that Apple was cheating on him. Using the excuse that her Mental Health “depended” on it. Here’s where I may BTA, after I sent those screenshots to Res. He had some questions that I didn’t know the answer to. So with some light chatting with Apple. (She didn’t know I told Res but they were fighting by this point.) I gathered more evidence from her and sent those Screenshots to Res. With the added, “This is now 100% your circus & monkey. I don’t want anything else to do with it.”

He’s not sure if he did the right thing or not.

My overthinking is telling me that I’m TA, because I communicated with both parties to incriminate one of them. And pretty much starting the whole fight. But the bro in me is saying I did the right thing by warning Res of Apple’s actions and what to expect if they continued to stay together. And he was such a respectful dude. I felt like I had to help him out like he helped me. So, AITA For telling my friend’s bf that she had been taking advantage of him because she did the same thing to me?

He basically picked sides. He used to be Apple’s friend. He can consider that friendship over. He’s now Res’s friend and chose to warn him about Apple.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he did the right thing.

Mental health is not an excuse for cheating.

He should stay out of it now.

Everyone thinks he did the right thing.

He deserved to know the truth.

