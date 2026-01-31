Man Had Dinner With His Friends During A Golf Trip And Ordered Food For Sharing, But He Called One Out After He Took The Entire Mac And Cheese Topping

Sharing food only works when everyone actually shares.

In this story, a man went out for dinner with his friends.

They ordered food for sharing, but it didn’t go well for everyone.

Now, dinner has become a little awkward.

AITA for calling out a buddy for eating the crunchy cheese layer off the Mac & cheese I went out to a nice tapas dinner with two buddies on a golf trip. We ordered very much with a sharing mindset. People tossed out ideas of menu items. We agreed to stay away from seafood due to one person having an allergic sensitivity.

This man’s friend took the entire crunchy cheese topping on the dish.

As the food arrived, one of the items was a mac and cheese. It had a layer of crunchy melted cheese on top. One dude proceeded to serve himself. He took the entire top layer of the mac.

He called him out in a joking manner.

I called him out in a half-joking manner. I said, “Yo. What are you doing, you terrorist? Who takes all the topping?” It was said in a sarcastic joking tone. It was also clearly sending a message.

His friend put the half back, but he’s now wondering if it was right for him to call it out.

He proceeded to cut half the crust off his plate. He put it back in the community bowl. Am I the jerk for calling him out? Part two is a huge blow-up argument on the golf course the next day. It got brought up again. 😳🤣

Seriously, who takes all the toppings, right?

