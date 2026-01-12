Homeowner Lives In A Big House With Extra Rooms, But He Feels Excluded When His Fiancée Invited Her Family Over And Let Them Stay For Months

Some people are too entitled to let themselves in for as long as they want.

This man had been gifted a house by his parents and lets his girlfriend live with him.

However, his girlfriend started inviting her family over and letting them stay in his extra bedrooms.

Overnight visits turned into months, leaving him feeling excluded and frustrated in his own home.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not letting my fiancee’s family crash over at my house I (27M) have been with my fiancée (32F) for 7 years. I am a resident in training, but come from a financially comfortable background. My parents bought me a nice house about a year ago. My fiancée works in retail, comes from a modest family, and had a very struggling childhood. I try my best to give her the best life possible.

But lately, what’s bothering me is the fact that the new house has extra bedrooms, like three extra. Since we moved in, somehow all her family members are having problems of some sort or have troubles with their own places. And she lets them stay in. I don’t mind an overnight stay, but they stay for weeks.

Her mother hasn’t left in 4 months. Now, I come home to her brother or sister chilling on the couch, watching TV, or using my PS4. Sometimes, some aunt or uncle comes to visit her mother. And they stay for days.

I don’t speak Spanish, I don’t understand much of what they say. I feel excluded in my own house. Whenever I try to talk about it with my fiancée, she keeps repeating the struggles her family is facing. And how they are important for her happiness.

Every time I bring it up, she gets upset. Like it’s my fault that they live with us or finds excuses for them to crash at our place. I don’t think I can take this anymore. Neither does it look like her family is grateful.

Just because he has extra rooms doesn’t mean they can stay there forever.

