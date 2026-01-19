Young Man Offered To Stand Outside His Neighbor’s House To Protect Her, But Then He Finally Realizes That She’s Likely Dealing With Dementia

Some neighbors are better off being left alone.

This man was approached by his neighbor, who told him she was being harassed by a man every morning. He offered to help, but he ended up creeping out the neighborhood unintentionally.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA, Stood outside neighbors house I (21M) was approached by a neighbor of mine she was about 50 (I can’t remember her exact age) while walking my dogs. She talked to me, and after some time of talking, asked if I knew a Hispanic man with a “man-bun.” I said I did not. She said he had been harassing her after what she assumed to be his friend had tried to force his way into her house, she invited me inside and we talked some more about it. The man had been harassing her for about a month and a half, making rude gestures as he walked his dog, at about the same time every morning, so I offered to stand outside her house at this time (about 7:30-8) each day to deter him. She said yes and was quite grateful, I did so for two days, I saw nothing of the man she had described.

His neighbor denied asking him for help.

Today, another man (who did not look like the man she described) approached and asked what I was doing standing here each day. I told him the gist and he told me she had posted on the local neighborhood chat (I am not on the neighborhood chat) that she did not know me, in response to people being creeped out by my presence. I knocked on her door, asked if she remembered me, but all she said is that I was scaring people and I had best stop. I should note that when we first talked, she repeatedly asked if I knew the man she was talking about and asked where I lived multiple times, seemingly not remembering my answers, I decided to do this anyway because I chose to believe her. I just don’t understand, and I’m wondering what I did wrong. Am I the jerk?

