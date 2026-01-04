Grocery Store Customer Refused To Put Back The Orange Juice On The Shelf For A Stranger, So He Got Called A Jerk For Not Helping

Some strangers think they can simply ask anybody for a favor.

This man was at the grocery store, and a random woman asked him to put back the orange juice for her in the shelf.

He saw that she could very well be capable of doing it, so he declined her request.

She then accused him of being rude as she walked away.

AITA I said no to a lady who asked me to put something back for her at the grocery store and she called me a jerk Today, I was at the grocery store looking for a specific kind of juice. While I was browsing, a lady wearing a mask and a hat walked up to me. She asked me to put some orange juice back for her.

This man saw that the shelf was within the woman’s reach.

I looked at where the orange was. It was down at the end of the aisle in the middle of the shelf. It was completely within her reach. If it was too high for her, I would have done it. But she was clearly capable. It seemed like an unnecessary request.

The woman called him a jerk.

I said, “No, you can put it back.” She replied, “Oh, I just thought maybe you could do something nice.” As she was walking away, she looked back and called me a jerk. Because she was wearing a mask I could not tell how old she was initially. Her voice sounded like an older person.

Now, he’s questioning if he really owed her a favor.

By being in public, did I owe her this favor? It seemed like an entitled request. It seemed like an unnecessary insult. AITA?

