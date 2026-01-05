Man Tells His Friend That His Phone Stopped Working, So She Offers To Give Him Her Old One, But Doesn’t Follow Through

Have you ever had a phone that was working just fine one minute but suddenly stopped working? I have, and it’s really annoying.

If you were in this situation, and your friend offered to give you their old phone, would you take them up on the offer?

The man in this story was in this exact situation and was excited to take his friend up on the offer of taking her old phone.

However, nothing went as planned, and they ended up having a huge argument.

Let’s see what went wrong.

AITA for asking for my friend’s phone I (21M) travelled for Thanksgiving; while I was out of town my cellphone stopped working. Thankfully I still have an iPad/laptop. I mentioned this situation to my friend Gia (30F) & she offered to replace my broken phone w/ her current one when I returned – she’s recently bought a new phone & was intending to throw her old one out once she transferred the data. The switch, though, “had to happen Sunday” as she was leaving town Monday. I thanked her & agreed; it made sense. I also asked if she was able to pick me up from the airport once I returned; she said she could. (note: I am a broke college student; she is a professional person.)

Did she forget about the promise to switch phones?

When she picked me up, she was on a work call. After, she ordered food for us. We went back to her place; ate/drank/smoked/cooked. In the downtime, she used her phone. I tried to use mine. We had a short conversation ab how it wasn’t working. I was wondering if/when she would be ready to switch as she was using hers fairly constantly. But I basically didn’t want to press the issue, especially considering that she was doing me a solid & I was picturing a quick exchange (transferring data to a new phone, in my experience, takes only a few minutes).

He reminded her about the phone.

Later she said she had to move her car. As she left I said, “lets not forget the phone thing!” She said right, the phone. I expected her back in a few minutes; she instead ran an errand & returned a half-hour later.

It got later and later.

Once she was back, we wanted to watch a little TV. It’s maybe 10 PM. I noticed Gia was getting a little tired but I figured once the show was over we would kick into gear & start cleaning/packing/switching phones. Instead Gia asked if she could call me an Uber. I was a little taken aback – but the phone thing?!

Why did she even tell him he could have her phone?

She said that that wasn’t happening tonight. I said, but it’s a quick thing, can’t we do it as you pack? She said she wanted to focus on packing for the rest of the night. Then she said, so you were sitting here this whole time thinking ab the phone; this was entirely transactional. I denied this but it was a sensitive point.

They talked (argued) it out.

She has provided a lot for me in our relationship, esp on a financial level that I can’t match. My initial impulse was to leave. Since I was upset she stopped me from running out & wanted to have a conversation ab what my expectations were. We then had a long, loud argument. She said that she wasn’t doing a normal iCloud transfer, that the switch would take her more time than I’d originally thought, & that I should have had a plan ab getting her phone that would have worked in both our favor.

He defending himself.

I said that it was her idea in the first place, that I didn’t feel entitled to ask for her phone as she was using it, & that she’d not prioritized packing until the last minute, at which point she was pressuring me to leave w/o head’s up or follow through re the earlier offer of her phone. I left abruptly. In the moment I felt like I was sticking up for myself but I wonder if I come across as selfish/unthoughtful/wrong in this story.

I’m really confused why Gia offered to give him her old phone and then seemed to think it was a problem that he actually expected her to follow through with that offer.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks Gia thinks she holds some sort of power.

I’m confused about why she hadn’t already transferred her data to her new phone too.

This is true. Gia set a time limit.

I don’t think it’s about not being able to get a phone for himself. She told him he could have her phone.

It’s really frustrating when friends don’t follow through with their promises.

