Guy Told One Girl He Has A Crush On Her Friend, So The Whole Friend Group Used His Feelings To Manipulate Him Into Being Their Free Chauffeur

Some women can be downright mean and manipulative.

This man admitted to one girl that he had feelings for her friend. After that, he became their official chauffeur for free, using his feelings to manipulate him into being at their beck and call.

Read the full story below.

My crush used me to drive her friends around The story is about 5 years old, I was incredibly introverted back then, and I had just joined my third class of high school, where 95% of the class was women. I had this tendency to fall in love with people who usually didn’t know I existed, that sort of thing. I got a big crush on one of the girls; she had three close friends she usually hung out with. It was really deep and bad. If she spoke to me, I had a hard time figuring out how to reply. I was down bad for her. After a few months, one of her friends outright asked me over text if I had a crush on her. Stupidly enough, I replied yes — big mistake. Now, one of them knew.

This man’s crush and her friends used him for free rides.

When I got my driver’s license, things took a turn for the worse. For the next 7–8 months, they constantly asked me to drive them to or from parties, never actually inviting me to any of them. They only wanted the service. I did it sometimes; sometimes I couldn’t. One time her friend called me, and she threatened me by saying that if I didn’t pick them up now, my crush would “find someone else to hook up with.” This went on for a while. Then in May 2021, one day after I had been driving around with my friends all day until 4 a.m., I suddenly got another call from my crush. They were desperate for a lift, and they begged me to come pick them up. But I was a responsible driver, I told them that I literally couldn’t drive them, as I was too tired and not capable. They asked and complained for 10 minutes straight, until my crush just snapped.

She said, “Okay, well forget you then, I hate you. That was kinda mean, goodbye.” Before she hung up, I heard her friend in the background say, “Well, forget him, he isn’t going to do it; just call someone else.”

He was so hurt.

For me, this stuff is so incredibly low. I get it if you are desperate, but call a taxi or something, for goodness’ sake, instead of outright harassing people. They wanted me to drive them for free, at 4 a.m., even if I was tired, and use me because I fancied one of them. I absolutely hated this feeling of being used so much that I just stopped myself from having crushes altogether. I had experienced, prior to this, crushes that were too big on my part not going anywhere with a girl, and so I just didn’t feel like it was worth having them anymore. She was officially the last girl I have gotten feelings for. Why do people act like this, and why to me? I had never done anything bad to them at all, and I had even driven them before. Are some people just born to despise you? And to stir the pot, what could I have done differently? Am I to blame in this?

Ouch! That has to sting. She doesn’t deserve you, anyway.

