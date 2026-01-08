His Mom Wanted To Contest His Uncle’s Will That Left All Assets To A Roommate, But He Doesn’t Think She Fully Understands The Situation

Grief can make people cling to ideas that don’t always make sense.

This man’s mother wants to contest her late brother’s will, but he told her there’s nothing wrong with it because his uncle can leave his assets to whomever he wants.

AITA for telling my mom that she’s being unreasonable? My (31M) uncle (73M) passed away, leaving everything to his roommate (71M). My mom (60F) is still very upset about this. She has been for a month now. She feels like there may have been some sort of undue influence.

I told her that they lived together for 45 years. There’s nothing weird about the will because of that. He can leave his money and stuff to whoever he wants. But then my mom said she’ll contest it.

She kept asking me to talk to my friend who’s a lawyer to see if he knows anyone who specializes in this field. I told her she’s being unreasonable. She got very angry at me. My dad said I shouldn’t judge her when she’s still struggling with the loss of her brother.

