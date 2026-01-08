Brother Wanted His Sister To Move Near His Family So They Could All Be Closer, But One Wrong Phrase Caused A Huge Misunderstanding

Family misunderstandings are common, especially when you choose the wrong words.

This man was convincing his sister to find a home in his town.

But his words didn’t exactly encourage her.

Rather, she felt unwelcome with what he had said.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA – For telling my sister “don’t move here” when she was planning to move to the same town as us I’m married with children, and my in-laws have been frosty or downright rude to my sister. This has been difficult and a source of much frustration for my sister. I have had many conversations with my wife to try to improve her behaviour. But the situation has not improved.

A couple of years back, my sister was thinking of moving house. I suggested she consider our town or village because she’d be nearer us. It’d be great if she could help babysit and be more involved in our extended family. I sent houses for sale to her and discussed the merits of areas. I drove her around.

At some point in this, towards the end of her search, she says that I’d completely put her off by saying, “Don’t move because of us.” She says that she felt like I was basically telling her not to move. She says this made her feel unwelcome and was the cause of her reversing her decision to move here. As a result, she says she moved elsewhere. But this has remained a source of hurt for her and still does to the present day.

From my perspective, I disagree that I made this statement. I don’t have a precise recollection of those words. But I think if I were to have said something it would be more like, “Don’t move just because of us.” This was because we might move. My children were at primary school and my wife and I had hoped, finances permitting, we’d be able to move somewhere bigger and more suitable.

The upshot is she didn’t move here. And she didn’t mention that this was the reason until after she’d moved. This meant there was no opportunity at the time to clarify my meaning or to provide further context. AITA for telling my sister not to move to our town?

One line you barely remember becomes the hill someone else never forgets.

