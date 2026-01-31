Man Was Divorced With His Ex-Wife Of 15 Years, But She Started Dating A Guy With A Record Of Non-Violent Arrests And He’s Worried About His Daughters

Getting into a new relationship after a divorce can be complicated, especially if you have children.

The following story involves a man whose ex-wife started dating another guy.

As he wanted to protect the welfare of his children, he tried running a background check on the guy.

What he found out made him uncomfortable for his children.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for believing my children shouldn’t live with a felon? I am divorced for two years now. We were married for 15 years. Seven months after the divorce finalized, my ex-wife started dating. I don’t really care about that because she needs to move on. She and I have two daughters together. They are 7 and 15 years old.

This man ran a background check on his ex’s new boyfriend.

Her boyfriend moves in with them after one month of dating. He has no vehicle. He relies solely on my ex-wife as his primary mode of transportation. I run a background check on the guy. I want to know who is around my daughters. He has several arrests. They are non-violent arrests. He also has felony convictions for forgery.

He filed for his daughter’s custody.

After they have been together for six months, he tells me to get lost. He says he is raising my kids now. I file suit for custody of my daughters in January. In September, the boyfriend gets in my face. This happens on video.

The other guy was ordered to have no contact with his children.

He tells me my daughters are his kids now. He tells my daughters that I abandoned them. He tells me that I need to get out of the picture. He threatens to beat me if I don’t. The judge orders him out of the house while the kids are present. The judge orders him to have no contact with the children.

However, his ex and her new boyfriend got married immediately.

Four days later, my ex-wife and the boyfriend get married. Yesterday, I am speaking to my daughters on the phone. They tell me they want the boyfriend back in the home. They say he bought them Christmas and birthday presents. They say they want to open the presents.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong for trying to seek custody for his kids.

They have not requested him back in the home in over two months. Am I the jerk for thinking he has no business being around the children? Am I the jerk for seeking custody?

It’s only natural to protect your kids from people with criminal records.

