McDonald’s Manager Was Working The Drive-Thru During A Busy Shift, But Then His Co-Manager Yelled At Him While He Was Taking An Order

Toxic managers can ruin the entire atmosphere in a workplace.

It’s only a McDonald’s. Chill out. I manage a small, redneck town McDonald’s. One of my co-managers, let’s call her N, treats this job like we’re upper echelon military and a three Michelin star restaurant all in one. She’s constantly berating our cooks. She tells them they’re all worthless and that she could do their job.

She hazes our new hires by sending them out during rush to do menial cleaning. This includes pulling the sofas in the lobby out to sweep and mop behind them. There are customers sitting in them. Now, there’s a bit of a language barrier. I can excuse her getting some things wrong or not understanding criticism.

Today was the absolute last straw. I’m working hard and taking orders through drive thru. I’m dropping and pulling fries. I’m taking orders for the lobby. I’m making drinks. We’re slammed.

She yanks my headset off while I’m in the middle of taking an order. She screams in my face, “(My name), stop standing around and run for lobby!” Now, I’m a professional. I fix the problem. I make sure all our orders are served. No one is waiting in the lobby for food. That takes about ten minutes.

After that, I call her back to the office. I say, “Don’t you ever friggin’ yell at me like that again.” I say there are professional ways to deal with issues here. I tell her she is not acting like a professional. I excuse myself to take my ten. I need to get a cooler head.

When I return, my other coworker pulls me aside and asks if I’m ok. I tell them I’m fine. I say I just needed to say something before she continues to get away with that crap. Then, I’m informed of something else. The entire time I was on break, she was talking behind my back at the kitchen. She was doing this instead of helping to do anything in the restaurant.

Just because she’s a manager doesn’t mean she owns all the employees.

