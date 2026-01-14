Friend Bakes Him A Special Cheesecake For His Birthday, But He’s Really Upset That He Didn’t Get To Eat Much Of It

If a friend baked you a big, delicious cheesecake for your birthday, would you want to eat most of it yourself, or would you be happy to share it with family and friends?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he was fine with sharing…to an extent. But he thinks he should’ve gotten to at least eat the last piece.

Keep reading to find out what happened to his birthday cake.

AITA for getting upset that my family ate almost my entire birthday cake even after I told them not to? I (21M) had my birthday 3 days ago. One of my close friends made me a 2kg homemade biscoff cheesecake with a cookie base, completely from scratch, the day before our end semester exam. She put a lot of time and effort into it, and i was really touched. She brought the cake to my house , and we had a small celebration with 4 to 5 close friends. I only ate one slice because i dont like having too many sweets at once. after everyone had a piece, about 3/4 of the cake was still left.

There’s nothing better than leftover cake for breakfast!

The next morning , i had one piece, and i had another piece at night. At this point less than half the cake was left. I figured someone in the house might have tried it. i was okay with it, whatever. The day after that, i had stomach issues and didnt eat anything. I did notice that the cake was getting smaller and smaller. At this point, there was only 1/4 cake left.

Now, he’s getting protective about the cake.

So i told my family (mom, dad and younger brother), “please dont eat the cake anymore. i want to have my birthday cake for myself”. I just wanted to eat it myself because there was so little left and i really love this cake, plus my friend made it specifically for me during exams leaving her studies to make this happen. Also she lives like 26km away from me and still she came to give me this cake.

His family didn’t listen.

The next mornin? only one piece was left. I still wasn’t upset. I thought, at least i have one last piece to myself. i ate the biscoff topping and cookie base, saving the cheesecake part for later. The next day even the last piece was gone. At this point, i had only eaten three slices of a 2kg cake made just for my birthday.

NOW he’s upset.

I got upset and told the friend who baked it for me. My mom overheard and immediately started yelling at me, saying things like ” we never ate your cake completely, you ate it yourself everyday i saw you”. I explained that i only had three pieces and didnt even get to finish the fourth. She insisted i was lying.

Now we find out what happened to the cake.

Durin the argument, she casually admitted she gave pieces to a family friend, an uncle who visited, my dad and one of my friends who asked for a slice because he liked the cake when i gave it to him on my birthday. I said “thats why the cake disappeared” But she kept claiming i ate it all. We argued until i was shouting out of frustation because she didnt make any sense at all she kept berating me for who i am and just removed her anger and stress on me.

What does his mom have to complain about?

I was just done so i ignored her and went to my room. She called my dad to complain, and i thought atleast he will be on my side but even he got mad at me. At this point i just gave up on them, they never listen and have always treated me like garbage. They didnt even do anything on my birthday. my friends planned everything. AITA for being upset that i barely got to eat my own birthday cake even after telling everyone not to finish it?

His mom was in the wrong for giving away pieces of his birthday cake especially after he told his family not to eat anymore of the cake.

