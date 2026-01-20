Guy’s Friend Calls Him Late At Night And Vents About His Problems, So He Tells Him He Has Enough Problems Of His Own

Imagine having a friend who always complains.

AITA for telling my friend I’m too tired to be “everybody’s emotional support” when I’m struggling myself? So I (23M) have been going through a rough time lately. Money issues, job stuff, life just beating me up a little. I’ve been trying to stay positive, but honestly I’m exhausted. One of my closest friends keeps calling and texting me nonstop about every problem they have. I’m talking every day, multiple times a day. Relationship drama, work drama, “I’m bored,” “I’m lonely” And I always try to be there, because I’m usually the “strong friend”

The other night they called me at like 1am crying about something their coworker said, and I was literally half-sleep, stressed, and trying to figure out how I’m even paying bills. I finally told him “I love you but I’m drained. I can’t carry everybody’s stuff right now. I’m barely holding myself together” He got quiet, said “Wow… okay,” and hung up. Now they’re telling mutual friends that I “abandoned them” and “switched up”

I wasn’t rude, I wasn’t yelling I was just honest for once. Now I’m wondering if I should’ve just shut up and kept listening, but at the same time… who supports the strong friend when they need help? So AITA for telling my friend I can’t emotionally support them right now while I’m struggling myself?

