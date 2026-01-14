‘Lock me up. Guilty, your honor. Guilty.’ – Millennials Responded After Someone Accused Them Of Ending Every Text Message With “LOL”

Hey, people, leave those Millennials alone!

Millennials get a lot of flack for a lot of different things, but they’re not gonna stand it this time.

It all started when someone made a post that made fun of how Millennials tend to use “LOL” in their text messages.

Millennials use “lol” like STOP at the end of a telegram lol — Sulla (@gaulicsmith) June 4, 2025

And this time, Millennials decided to fight back!

One TikTokker posted a video and told viewers, “I don’t know who started this hate train about Millennials putting ‘LOL’ at the end of our text messages and telling us that we need to stop doing that. You can’t tell us what to do. We invented text messages.”

She added, “If you don’t know the struggle of having to press a ‘9’ three times just to get a ‘Y,’ and then having to do that three more times just to get three ‘Y’s at the end of your ‘heyyy,’ you can’t tell us what to do.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I will forever use LOL in my text messages.”

A woman named Maya responded to the accusation and said, “We can’t have anything. I still use ‘LOL.'”

She added, “Lock me up. Guilty, your honor. Guilty. I just feel like sometimes if I don’t use it, I’m dry, and I always wanna be juicy.”

And a Millennial named Shane told viewers, “I’m afraid if I stop putting the LOLs after my sentences, y’all will be scared of me. I don’t think you’re gonna want to talk to me. You got that?”

We got it, Shane…

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person made a funny/accurate comment.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Millennials are owning ‘LOL’ and they refuse to let go of it!

