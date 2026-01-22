Mom Asked Her Daughter To Pick Up Her Brother From Jail So He Could Come To Christmas Dinner, But She Refused And It Sparked A Family Outburst

Not all holiday celebrations are fun.

This woman was celebrating Christmas when she learned her brother had been arrested.

He got out and needed a ride from jail, so her mom asked her and her fiancé if they could drive him.

Her decision sparked a sudden tension that derailed the entire family gathering.

AITAH for not picking up my brother from jail? I (24F) was celebrating Christmas with my family and fiancé (25M). My brother (20M) called on his way to the function. He said he was arrested.

This story requires backstory. Since I was a child, he has been the golden boy. He can do no wrong. He has crashed or destroyed four cars. He dropped out of high school. He broke my dad’s car windows. He put his hands on our mom. He has been fired from every job he’s ever worked. There is so much more.

I, on the other hand, have worked since I was 16. I maintained a 3.8 GPA in high school. I did extracurriculars. I moved out at 18. I pay all my own bills. I’m in college. Up until last week, I worked three jobs.

Back to tonight, I comforted her. He then called back two hours later. They released him. He needed someone to pick him up from jail. He needed a ride 1.5 plus hours back to his car. I refused. My mom kept pushing. So I asked my fiancé. He also refused.

My mom lost it. She stormed away. She started aggressively saying goodbye to everyone. She made a passive-aggressive comment. She said, “Well, (Fiancés Name) won’t let her.” He was obviously upset by this. So he said, “Let’s just go.” We got ready to leave.

But I love my mom. I still wanted to say goodbye. When I found her, she was talking badly about me to my dad. I snapped. I told her this isn’t my responsibility. She said, “Yeah, of course,” sarcastically. Then, she tried to walk away. I told her, “This isn’t my fault.” She said, “Nothing ever is (my name).” She said, “Nothing ever is.” Like correct.

This situation has nothing to do with me. So my mom had to leave the Christmas celebration she was hosting. She went to get my brother from jail. She drove him back to his car. AITA for not picking him up?

