Theme Park Employee Was Handed A Baby To Hold For A Second, But The Whole Family Suddenly Disappeared Into The Crowd

Most parents would lose their minds if they lost their children at a theme park.

That was not the case for a family that this employee encountered. They handed her their baby and suddenly disappeared into the crowd. She was left holding their baby for over half an hour.

Read the full story below.

They Handed Me Their Baby and Disappeared! Here’s a story from my time working at a very popular theme park in Florida — a magical rat planet of sorts. This incident happened when I worked in quick food service in the resorts. I want to preface this by saying children like me for some reason. They stare at me, want me to hold them, or play with them. At church, some toddlers find me just to nap on me during service. In my 20s, children made me kind of nervous because I didn’t know what to do with them and doubted I could care for one, which is wild considering I worked at the magical rat planet. However, my interactions with children there were usually short and polite. One day, during an extremely busy lunch period, I was on my way to the cash register when I paused to get by a large group of people. I felt a small tug on my shirt sleeve and looked down to find a chubby baby hand holding it. The baby girl was adorable, with big blue eyes and not a lick of hair on her round head. I talked to her sweetly while her mother held her, smiling. The baby reached out for me to hold her. Her mom gushed about how that never happened, how the baby was not usually social and didn’t like other people. As mentioned above, I was used to this reaction from children. She told me it was okay to hold her and moved her closer to me.

The family disappeared after handing this employee their baby.

I was in a conundrum, as I did not know this child, but obviously, interacting with small humans came with the territory. I didn’t want to be rude or seem mean. The baby’s little arms were still up, so I said, “Just for a second,” and picked her up. She was very chunky and cute! I started talking to the baby, who was just very comfortable on my hip. I looked up, and y’all, her mom, dad, and grandma had walked away, disappearing into the crowd! I didn’t even know their names, the baby’s name, or any identifying information other than their physical appearances. I walked around for 30 minutes holding a happy baby, looking for her family.

Even the manager did not want to get involved.

After a while, one of my managers came out. I explained the situation and tried to hand him the baby. He threw his hands up and said, Manager: “That’s all you! You have to find her parents.” Me: 😕😩 Baby: 👶 Another 10 minutes passed while I was walking with this kid before I spotted grandma. She spotted me as well and tried to turn around and leave! I caught her and handed her back the baby. She looked semi-disappointed. People, you can’t just drop your baby off with a complete stranger! They didn’t even leave supplies, just handed me their infant and dipped. Needless to say, I didn’t hold any more children, not even for a second.

It’s a theme park, not free childcare.

This is how babies go missing. Don’t hand them to strangers.

