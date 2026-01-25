‘Most of the time, nobody’s thinking about you.’ – A Creator Talked About How The “Empty Boat Theory” Can Help People Deal With Anxiety And Anger

It can be useful for all of us to occasionally sit down, relax, and think about how the world really works.

Because, let’s face it, most of our days are filled with us running around to complete all kinds of different tasks.

In other words, life is hectic, it can be easy to get angry and frustrated, and that’s why it’s important to put things in perspective from time to time.

A man named Sean posted a video on TikTok and explained how the “Empty Boat Theory” can help all of us out.

Sean told viewers he’s been obsessed with the “Empty Boat Theory” lately.

He explained it and said, “You’re out on a lake, enjoying a relaxing afternoon with your family, your friends. You’re boating across the lake, you’re having a good time. And then you see off in the distance, a boat, and it’s cutting across, he’s gonna hit you.”

Sean continued, “But as you get closer, you get frustrated, now you got the anger. You’re getting angrier and more and more frustrated. You get more worked up, until at the last second, you turn your boat to avoid being hit, you look over, and there’s nobody in the boat.”

He then said, “What happened to your anger? It immediately dissipates.”

Sean explained, “There was never anybody to be angry with in the first place. That’s life, isn’t it?” ‘They’re not showing up to work on time because they don’t respect me.’ We assume everything’s about us. ‘They’re just doing that to screw me.'”

He added, “Most of the time, nobody’s thinking about you.”

Sean then said, “If we were to assume more empty boats, we’d reduce our own stress and anxiety a tremendous amount.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “The “empty boat” theory has my brain spinning lately. This is a brain hack to staying in a happier mindset. ”

This is important to keep in mind next time you get frustrated and upset!

