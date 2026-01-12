A Guy Invited Friends And Family Members To Help Him Dig Up A Huge Rock For His Birthday. – ‘No shovels, no picks, just sticks and stones and our lower backs.’

Hey, to each their own, right?

And if someone wants to spend their birthday digging up a big rock out of the ground with their friends, then let them have their fun!

That’s what a TikTokker named Kyle did and he posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks what went down.

Kyle narrated his viral video and told viewers, “This weekend I had 48 of my closest friends over to dig a giant rock out of the ground to celebrate my 39th birthday. It all started last summer when my friend Jesse found this Instagram account of a guy who travels around picking up these huge stones as like feats of strength.”

He continued, “Jesse was like, we should do this. Do you have any rocks on your land that would be good? So I started sending him pictures of potential candidate rocks that I found in the creek.”

Kyle then said, “But it was like a Goldilocks situation, he’d be like, no this one’s too big. This rock’s too small.”

But then, he hit the jackpot.

Kyle told viewers, “And then one day in September, I found this huge rock sticking out of a hillside. It was obviously too big to pick up, but it wasn’t clear just how big it was and I had to find out. Now, I could have pulled it out with a tractor in like two seconds but what’s the fun in that?”

He added, “I decided we would dig the rock out using only things we found in the woods. No shovels, no picks, just sticks and stones and our lower backs.”

Kyle’s video showed all kinds of friends helping him dig out the large stone.

He said, “The teamwork vibes were so strong this rock never stood a chance. Eventually we got the back of the rock exposed and we were able to use some good old-fashioned leverage to wrestle the stone free.”

The gang was eventually able to get the rock out and a grand time was had by everyone involved!

Kyle kept up with the theme of the day and he gave away prizes such as a Pet Rock, a rock tumbler, and, of course, a DVD of the movie The Rock.

He also showed viewers the playlist he made and you better believe all the songs were rock-themed!

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “This was the best birthday party ever.”

Check out the video.

