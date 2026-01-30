‘Now you just grab your hanger, hold the end, and just pop it on.’ – A TikTokker Shared His Impressive Laundry Hack With Viewers

Doing laundry can be SO boring, so why not spice up your routine a little bit?!?!

A man named Armon posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a laundry hack that got a lot of folks talking.

Armon told viewers, “I’m hanging up my clothes, and it just dawned on me: ‘Who else hangs up their clothes like this?'”

The TikTokker then said, “So, obviously, you can just grab a hanger and put it in the shirt, you know, that kind of way, right?”

Armon then showed folks his unique method and explained, “I don’t remember where I learned this from, but this is how I’ve always done it. I’ve always taken the shirt, put my arm through the left sleeve, and then out of the shirt hole. And then you just stack them.”

Armon then piled the shirts onto his arm by putting his arm through a sleeve and then they neck holes.

Armon continued, “Now you have a stack of this, right? Now you just grab your hanger, hold the end, and just pop it on, and hang it up. I feel like this is so much easier than the other way.”

He added, “I really don’t remember where I learned this from, but I’ve always done this since as long as I can remember, I don’t know. Try it out.”

Cool!

Now let’s take a look at the video.

