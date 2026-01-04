Patient Was Waiting Outside The Hospital Entrance, But A Rude Woman Mistook Him For A Valet Parking Attendant And Dropped Her Ticket On His Lap

Hospitals can be confusing places.

This man had just been discharged from the hospital and was waiting for his ride outside.

A woman walking by mistook him for a car valet and dropped a ticket on his lap.

He was annoyed at the entitlement of the woman, so he did something as an act of petty revenge.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I’m a patient, not a car valet Several years ago, I had to call an ambulance in the middle of the night due to breathing problems. After being checked in the ER, I was admitted to the hospital for several days to get breathing treatments every four hours. When they discharged me, the transport guy wheeled me to the main entrance in a wheelchair as they do. He got a call that he was needed again while we were waiting for my ride.

This man sat on the bench outside the hospital entrance.

I told him to go and that I can sit on the bench outside the door and wait for my ride. He took off with the wheelchair. Nearby was the stand for the car valets. Yes, my hospital has car valets.

A lady dropped her valet parking ticket on his lap.

As I was sitting there, this woman, yakking on her phone, walked up and dropped a car valet ticket in my lap. I said, “WTH, lady? I am not a car valet, I am a patient!” She walked off still yakking on her phone. I yelled it once again and she just waved over her shoulder as she walked back inside to stand in the air conditioning.

He threw her ticket in the trash.

I sat there in my pajama pants, t-shirt, and house slippers, a small bag with my wallet, phone, and keys on my lap. I even had an oxygen bottle beside me. When my sister-in-law arrived to pick me up, I walked to the car, passing a trash can on the way. The valet ticket went in the trash can. I wonder how long it took her to get her car without the ticket.

Just because he was waiting outside the door doesn’t mean he’s a valet parking attendant.

