Sibling Sets Boundaries In Their Own Bedroom With Their Stepsister, But They Get Blamed When Their Toddler Niece Cries Because She Can’t Play With Their Cat

AITA for not letting my 1-year-old step-niece into my room and for pulling her high chair away from the table? I (21NB) live with my mom and stepfather. My room is messy, largely because I lack proper storage for my books and belongings. I also keep my door open for my cat, Boris. As his food, water, and litter box are in my room.

The issue is my stepsister’s visits with her 1-year-old daughter, Allie (fake name). Allie loves Boris, but he is clearly uncomfortable with her loud, eager approaches. So he always runs away. Since he retreats to my room, she follows him in there.

Allie touches everything. She grabs trinkets, goes for my plushies, and risks damage to my school laptop or textbooks. Many of the plushies are expensive, limited edition, or deeply sentimental. I’m worried she’ll break something or choke.

I’ve repeatedly told my family I don’t want Allie in my room. My mom dismisses me and says I should just clean my room. It is difficult to clean without proper storage. There’s hypocrisy, too. She warns me to keep Allie away from Boris’ blankets due to cat hair. She has no issue with Allie rolling on my fur-covered bed.

Once, I closed my door to create a safe space for Boris and protect my things. Allie cried because she couldn’t get to the cat. My mom acted like I was being cruel.

The final straw was a mealtime incident. Allie constantly tests boundaries by putting her feet on the table. I calmly told her if she did it again, I’d move her chair. She did, so I followed through. I pulled her high chair back so her feet couldn’t reach. She cried.

Later, my mom criticized my “attitude,” saying I should have “at least smiled” to make it seem nicer. I disagree. I believe discipline should be calm and consistent, not turned into a game. Now, I’m being painted as the bad guy for setting boundaries. I don’t hate Allie. I just want to protect my cat and my possessions. Am I the jerk for trying to set a boundary?

Children should learn to respect boundaries at a young age.

