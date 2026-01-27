Pizza Delivery Driver Got Buzzed Into A Condo Building By The Customer, But Was Met By A Self-Appointed Neighborhood Watch Guy Who Blocked The Entry

Being told no by someone who’s clearly not in charge can make things very tense.

So, what would you do if you were delivering pizza to a condo and met a stranger who decided to act as security and block you from entering the building?

Would you assume it was a joke and play along? Or would you push back once you realized he wasn’t joking?

In the following story, one pizza delivery driver finds himself in this exact situation and gets pushed toward the latter.

Here’s how it played out.

Got denied entry to a condo by wannabee neighborhood watch I was delivering a pizza to a fancy condo where you have to be buzzed in from a callbox. I call the people on the callbox, and they can see through their little camera that it’s the pizza they ordered, and buzz me in. Right as I’m about to enter the building, a group of old ladies and some forty-year-old “I’m The Captain Now” looking dude are making their way out. I grab the door after them, and the Captain dude blocks the door and is like, “Sorry, man, I can’t let you through here.”

At first, he thinks the guy is joking.

He’s kinda smiling/chuckling a bit, and I think, okay, he’s having a joke with me, so I play along, and I explain myself, that I got buzzed in the second before he and his party of elderly ladies left. He keeps explaining himself: “I’m gonna get in trouble if I let you up, please call them,” and I explain it again, and he’s still chuckling and smiling, repeating himself. I tell him that, after about a minute of back and forth and him awkwardly holding the door, that the joke’s done and I gotta get through and deliver it.

Then, things escalated.

I go to grab the door, and he grabs my wrist, all serious like either you went from zero to 100 real quick, or you’re just real awful at being serious. He threw my arm back, and I called him a jerk and called the people again on the callbox as he walked away with his platoon of old ladies who were like, “Aww, you should’ve let him through, etc, etc”. It makes me mad!

Wow! People like that are so annoying.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

