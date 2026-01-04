Delivery Driver Left Her Keys In The Car While Running The Food To The Customer, And In That Time Her Vehicle Was Stolen

When you are working as a delivery driver, you have to get in and out of your vehicle many times throughout your shift.

The smart thing to do is to make sure to take your keys with you each time so that your car doesn’t get stolen.

The pizza delivery girl in this story left her keys in the car and it got stolen, but fortunately, the pizza topper had a GPS in it, so the cops could recover the vehicle (but her wallet was still gone).

I made a bad mistake and my car got stolen as a result. Friday night, only driver on and we’re getting slammed.

Took a double order and assigned the other two to doordash. First one went fine, no issue whatsoever.

Second one, was a headache. The buildings don’t have the unit numbers labeled anywhere, so you’re playing a guessing game the entire time. Bad apartment complex on the northside of town, I kept my window down and absent mindedly left my keys in the cupholder, thinking I’d be gone for maybe a minute or two.

I came back after spending a good 10 minutes searching for the right number only to discover my car was gone. I thankfully had my phone on me for light, so I called 911 immediately and then alerted my manager.

Topper was still with the car the entire time, so the store was able to track it the entire time. It got ditched in a wooded area and thanks to my GM providing the cops with the direct location of the topper, they found my car with ease.

Thief had taken most of my pens, all my change, most of my hair ties, along with my wallet, which had $60 in cash tips in it and $20 that had to go back to the store as cash payment. I’m just mad that I was dumb enough to let this happen, especially now that I have to get a bunch of new cards and IDs.

