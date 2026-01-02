Pizza Delivery Guy Asked Customer For Proof Of Payment, So She Complained He’s Trying To Charge Her Twice For The Food

For most jobs, protocol is protocol, no matter how inconvenient.

This pizza delivery person was instructed by the pizza shop owner to always verify proof of payment transfer before handing over the order to customers.

He did just that, but got a complaint from a customer saying he’s trying to charge her twice.

Read the full story below for more details.

Customer complained that I wanted to charge double for her order. I just was doing my job as I’ve been told. Last Sunday was a very busy night, and this was the last delivery before closing. It was an individual portion of sorrentinos with mushroom cream (a type of stuffed pasta that is typical in Italo-Argentine cuisine). I arrived at the destination, a three-level apartment building, most likely without a lift. I called the customer and waited at the main door. Normally, when someone pays by transfer, my coworker either marks it on my order sheet, tells me verbally, or, if she is busy, I check it myself on the computer. If none of that happens, I tell the customer the price of their order, and if they say that they have paid by transfer, I ask them to show me proof of the payment. The owner of the restaurant where I work has been very adamant about this, even if it is someone I or she knows well. That is because a “friend” of hers (who is also an acquaintance of mine through a cousin), who orders delivery quite often, had this bad habit of “forgetting” to transfer the money until closing, and me trusting him because, “You wouldn’t be stingy with your own friend, would you?” My boss warned me that the next time it happened, with him or anyone else, it would be deducted from my salary. So I have been very meticulous about that ever since.

The customer felt it was inconvenient to retrieve the proof of transfer.

Back to the story… As I had no idea that the customer would pay by transfer, and since it was a busy night, I didn’t have time to check the messages on the computer to confirm that she had sent any proof of transfer. I assumed that she was going to pay in cash. So when she came to answer the door, I greeted her and told her the price. She said that she had paid by transfer, and naturally, I asked her to show me the proof. She then started whining that she had to go “all the way up” back to her apartment to get her mobile phone to show me the proof, and said, “Don’t they inform you when someone pays by transfer?” I told her that they do, but sometimes they forget, or I am too busy to check it myself, and that if that happens, my boss insists that I ask to see the proof of transfer. Then I told her that it was okay and to enjoy her food, and I left.

She complained about this pizza delivery guy, saying he’s trying to charge her twice.

When I came back to the restaurant, my coworker told me that the customer had sent a message complaining that I was trying to scam her by charging her twice for her meal. She was implying that I would keep the money for myself, and that I should be told off and closely watched from now on. I don’t like being labeled a thief for trying to do my job as best as I can, and I was about to call her from my phone, but my coworker stopped me. Luckily, I have been working there for more than two years, and the owner knows my way of doing things, so she didn’t say anything. But had this happened when I had just started working, something like that could have put my job at risk. Has anything like that ever happened to you?

Talk about jumping to conclusions. The customer needs to chill.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

This one has a lot to say.

Some sound advice.

Some valid points from this user.

This reader shares some valuable information.

And this one takes the customer’s side.

When it comes to money, trust goes out the window.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.