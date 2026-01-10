Pizza Delivery Guy Is Used To His Customer’s Quirks, But One Delivery Was A Silent Reminder How Weird His Job Can Be

There’s one thing that you’ll learn about the general public when you’re working in a customer-facing role.

People are weird.

Often though, they don’t mean any harm in their weirdness – and when you look close enough, even the strangest behaviors usually have a logical explanation.

But when the pizza delivery guy in this story made an order to a completely pitch-black house, even he couldn’t figure out what was going on.

Delivered a pizza to a house with no lights on, paid in exact change Recently, I made a delivery to a house in a nice neighborhood. But the weird thing was, the house was totally dark. The porch light was off, no lights inside.

A man opened the door just a crack, handed me exact change down to the penny, and took the pizza without a word. The whole interaction took ten seconds. As I was walking back to my car, the door closed and I heard the lock turn immediately. It wasn’t scary, just the weirdest, most silent transaction I’ve ever had.

Yikes! Either there was something super weird going on here, or there was a perfectly normal explanation that this delivery driver would never find out.

And the former seems a lot more likely than the latter.

Whatever happened here, it’s likely a delivery that this driver will remember for a long time.

Of course it’ll play on his mind because he’ll never truly know what was going on there. His imagination must be going wild!

And not knowing is the worst part.

