Restaurant Manager Offered A Cheaper Two-Pizza Deal, But A Stubborn Customer Paid More And Demanded To Speak To Management

Fast-food promotions were designed to save customers money, not confuse them.

But one routine pizza order spiraled when a customer refused to accept a deal that would have saved her a pretty penny.

Her petty complaint ended up going all the way up to the general manager.

Customer refused a discount This story comes from when I used to work at Pizza Hut. One day, I was taking orders over the phone and got a seemingly standard call. It was an order for one medium, one-topping pizza.

But that store just happened to be running a pretty good promotion.

At the time, we had a special going on where you could get two medium pizzas for a lower cost than buying just one. Being the helpful guy I am, I informed her of the deal. There was a pause, and she replied, “Two? That’s too much pizza. I only want one.”

Trying their best to help, the cashier reiterated the deal.

Immediately thinking the pause meant she didn’t quite hear me, I reiterated, “Yes, it’s two pizzas, but you’ll pay less than what you’re paying right now.”

And that really ticked the customer off.

At this point, she started shouting, “I told you I don’t need two pizzas though! I don’t want to talk to you anymore. Put a manager on.” So I told her, “I am a manager, but if you’d like to talk with the general manager, I’d be more than happy to put her on for you.” She huffed and said, “That’s obviously what I want if they call you a manager.”

So the general manager was forced to deal with her now.

My GM created her order without the discount, and to this day I don’t understand how someone can be so dumb. She could’ve left the second pizza if she didn’t want it, for all we cared.

A deal is a deal, lady.

Ultimately, she paid more money for less pizza, all in the name of “winning” the argument.

