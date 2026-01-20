Pizza Shop Customer Refuses To Control Her Wild Son, So An Employee Wants To Have A Talk With Her

If you work in customer service these days, all I can say is…bless your heart.

WIBTA if I told a customer to control her kid? “I (24F) work in a pizza takeaway. A woman who lives in the area sometimes comes by to take away the pizza directly from our shop. She often brings her child (male, age 7-9) with her.

The child is a literal tornado and every time they came into our shop it’s a dreaded 15 min wait for the pizza to be ready so we can send them away. He runs, jumps, screams like a madman. He tried multiple times to climb the tables (1.50 m high), nearly falling in the act. One time he succeeded and knocked over all the pizza boxes. Our delivery boys tried to contain him, but to no avail. He goes around the cashier – entering our work area – and touches things he obviously shouldn’t, disrupting our work and potentially harming himself. The mother never tries to control him. NEVER. She will just stand there silent with a blank expression on her face. She would also exit the shop, waiting for her order, LEAVING HER KID WITH US.

She doesn’t act apologetic. We are severely understaffed and even if we felt generous we couldn’t spare a person to pay attention to the kid. The other night I was alone in the shop and I had to manage everything apart from making the actual pizzas. In walks her and the kid. She orders and wants to pay with card. I had to assist her with terminal, keep an eye on the pizzas, print the receipt for the deliveries and answer a call all, at the same moment. I was going crazy. Her child then sneaks past the counter and stands beside me. All it took was me sneaking a glance to the frying machine to see if the fries were ready for him to: – yank the cashier open with one hand, trying to climb the counter – pull himself halfway on the counter to reach the POS terminal and trying to play with it, like it was a gameboy – send the receipts flying everywhere.

I immediately stopped him (verbally) and looked at the mother for some kind of reaction, but she had none. Didn’t even make a motion to grab her kid. After paying, she waited outside, leaving her child inside. Fortunately he behaved. My coworkers and boss don’t want to speak up because he is, apparently, a special needs child. It isn’t clear if he was diagnosed or if it’s my coworkers’ assumption. They told me he’s “hyperactive”. The mother is always alone. She is obviously an immigrant and not so well-off financially. This made me feel bad for her, because I know people who have similar stories (even in my family). I can’t imagine what it’s like for her, she must be exhausted. I don’t want to be the ******* that puts another burden on her shoulders.

But I still think that even if this is all true, it still isn’t an excuse. It disrupts our work, puts us in a bad spot and her kid could hurt himself. My boss and my coworker don’t want to speak up, their intention is to suck it up every time, make her order and make her leave ASAP. WIBTA if I confronted her on her child behavior, or should I cut her some slack?”

Hey parents…control your kids in public!

