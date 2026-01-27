Possessive Horse Owner Refused To Let Her Overweight Friend Ride, So Now The Friend Is Mad And The Horse Owner Is Not Sure If She Made The Right Decision

Taking care of your pets mindfully can go a long way!

AITA for excluding my friend? I (28 F) just bought a second horse. To be clear, I bought the horse with the intent of showing it as my first horse is no longer enjoying competing or showing.

With that being said, both horses like trail riding and thoroughly enjoy it. Due to me now having two horses, I’ve begun asking friends if they want to come with me on the trails for fun. The rides are nothing serious and we do easy trails since I myself am not super experienced in trail riding.

Pretty much everyone in my friend group has had a turn now except for Kaylee. Kaylee is 5’9 and weighs well over 250 lbs. While my horses are large and could handle the weight, I don’t like the idea of them carrying that much for 2-3 hours, even at a walk.

Kaylee texted me to ask if she could come with me this Saturday since she was the only one who hasn’t had a turn and I said no and explained to her the issue. She got angry at me and texted our group chat. I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong in looking out for my horses’ welfare, however the backlash I’ve gotten from our friends has made me question it.

