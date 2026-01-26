Pregnant Stepmother Asked Stepdaughters To Switch Bedrooms Temporarily Due To Medical Risk, But They Declined And Her Husband Told Her He Can’t Force Them

Asking for help has a way of making people show their true colors.

So, what would you do if your doctor told you to avoid stairs during a high-risk pregnancy, but the only downstairs bedrooms belonged to your stepdaughters, and they were unwilling to give them up? Would you stay silent? Or would you push back?

In the following story, a pregnant stepmom finds herself in this predicament and is unsure what to do. Here’s her story.

AITA For asking my stepdaughters to allow me to stay on the first floor? My husband and I have been married for three years. His daughters are 16 and 17. I’ve always tried to get along with the girls. They’re polite, and their mother is really kind. My husband’s house has two floors. The girls have their rooms on the first floor, and my husband slept on the second floor. When I moved in, we still lived that way, as it was honestly not a nuisance to me.

But things have changed, clearly.

The problem is that I am pregnant now, it is a risky pregnancy, and I have to be at rest all the time, so climbing the stairs scares me, and the doctor said that it would be good if I tried not to climb them for now.

My plan was to offer one of the girls to sleep on the second floor, and my husband and I would sleep in one of their bedrooms for now. They come four days a week lately, so I didn’t think it would be too much of a hassle for them. We also offered to change the beds.

These reasonable requests didn’t land well.

They both got angry and said that we can’t kick them out of their bedroom since that is their part of the house. My husband always told them that that part of the house is totally theirs. I have no problem with it since they are his daughters. Basically, the only thing we share is the dining room and kitchen, since they have a bathroom. My husband basically told me he can’t force them, so I’m on my own in this.

They won’t budge on their answer.

They don’t want to go upstairs because, according to them, it’s too small, and it will be a hassle to have to climb the stairs all the time to get their things. My husband always told them that that part of the house is 100% theirs, so it’s literally like a separate part of the house. I never even went into their bathroom. The only problem is that I just need them to do that favor for me until the doctor tells me that my pregnancy is out of risk. We even plan to make the room for the baby upstairs so as not to bother them. The girls reacted so badly that I thought I was behaving like an evil stepmother. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she wants it this way, because that’s scary.

